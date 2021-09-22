Ottawa Senators: 5 Takeaways From Rookie Games Versus Montreal

On September 13th 2018, our sibling site Fear the Fin ranked Josh Norris ninth in their annual Top 25 Under 25 (make sure to check out the comments section from that article!), the very same day that the San Jose Sharks sent Norris’ NHL rights to the Ottawa Senators as part of the Erik Karlsson trade. Three years later, almost to the day, Norris has reached his highest ranking yet, coming in fourth this season in Ottawa. How could we have known at the time how our minds would change? Largely a scouting report, that 2018 entry from Fear the Fin attempted to convert some of his detractors and praised Norris as the type of prospect who can become a complete player who plays a defensively sound game in all situations even without much in the way of offensive flair (scouts saw Norris going late-first to early-second round in the entry draft).

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO