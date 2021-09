It's a tough call which kids love more, Disneyland or Halloween—so giving them Halloween and Disneyland together is the ultimate parenting slam dunk. With anything Disney, of course, getting the most out of the experience takes some planning ahead. What's right for your family? Halloween Time in Disneyland, the super-popular Oogie Boogie Bash at California Adventure, or a combination of the two? Since the Oogie Boogie nighttime extravaganza sells out months in advance, if you're reading this in September your decision is partially made up—though it's never too early to start a plan for next year!

