FPL 2021/22 Gameweek 6 Watchlist: 5 Fantasy players to watch out for

After the end of FPL 2021/22 Gameweek 6, there has been a lot of share of points with the premium assets delivering huge points. Apart from the popular picks, there are quite a number of players, who have impressed over the weekend with points and underlying stats. The onset of good fixtures along with their form can really turn them into good replacements for the underperforming assets of the fantasy team. All the managers are trying to stabilize their teams with suitable options before the price hikes. In this FPL 2021/22 Gameweek 6 Watchlist, we will be looking at 5 Fantasy players, who could become future transfer targets, carrying their good run.