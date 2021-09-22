‘Sundown’: Michel Franco’s Best Film [TIFF]

Meet the new normal, same as the old normal. Sort of. Whereas last year’s Toronto International Film Festival was an almost entirely virtual experience, the 2021 edition encouraged locals and visitors alike to return to theaters provided they were masked, vaxxed, and willing to forgo concessions regardless of a movie’s running time. (Sitting through 160 minutes of Dune’s dusty desert vistas without so much as a soda was its own sort of endurance test.) So yes, TIFF featured lines and filmmaker Q&As and celebrity sightings. But between the conspicuously modest turnouts at most of the public screenings—partially, but not fully, a by-product of spacious seating policies to promote social distancing—and a programming slate noticeably short on certain high-end titles (including new movies from Joel Coen, Pedro Almodóvar, Wes Anderson, and Paul Verhoeven, all slated to show next month in New York), the overall feeling was of a transitional year. Given larger shifts in the way movies are being distributed and consumed, it’s worth wondering whether a festival that has always prided itself on volume will accept the impending necessities of compression. TIFF 2021 hosted about 100 feature films instead of the usual 250-plus. Notwithstanding the economic and logistical impacts of that change, the result was a lineup that felt more coherent and navigable than usual, and with a better ratio of wheat to chaff.

