DMTV Milkshake: Finding the Brilliance in Public Art with Liz West

This week’s DMTV Milkshake guest is artist Liz West – in her own words, a maker of “monumental and immersive site-specific installations with both color and light.” If you haven’t seen one of West’s installations, you’re missing out: They’re pure color and light, made sculptural. The effect of her work – often made for public spaces and produced in collaboration with partners like London’s Natural History Museum, the National Trust and London Design Festival – is transporting. Invigorating, yes – cheerful, for sure. Somehow West’s work is more than that, as well. It’s as if she’s channeled and manipulated sunshine into her work, creating spaces that are somehow more alive than they were pre-installation.