Music

Dave Grohl Thought Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ Was Just ‘Another Cool Song for the Record’

By Chad Childers
Loudwire
Loudwire
 4 days ago
This Friday (Sept. 24) marks the 30th anniversary of Nirvana's Nevermind album, largely considered to be the album that launched the grunge era. The record was of course bolstered by "Smells Like Teen Spirit," a song that seemingly turned the music world as most knew it at the time on its ear. But even though it turned out to be a massive hit, Dave Grohl says he didn't see it coming.

Related
Billboard

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Debuts Terrifying New Mask at Band's First Show in Over a Year

Slipknot's appearance at Rocklahoma marked the rock band's first live show since performing at Hartwall Areena in Helsinki, Finland, in February 2020. "Good to be back. Thank you, @rocklahoma," Slipknot captioned a photo on Instagram showing the skeleton-like mask. The annual three-day Rocklahoma launched Friday with other performances by Rob...
MUSIC
Revolver

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Witnessing Kurt Cobain, Axl Rose VMAs Clash

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album with Revolver's Fall Issue bundles featuring limited-edition magazines and deluxe prints from photographer Ross Halfin, Baroness' John Baizley and visual artist Eric Wolfe Sahlsten. Order yours now!. Revolver's new Fall 2021 Issue features an in-depth interview with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett...
MUSIC
Dave Grohl
antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is streaming a new version of his 1991 track, "Hellraiser", featuring Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead, from the forthcoming 30th anniversary digital release of his "No More Tears" album. The 2021 mix presents the first-ever official version of the song featuring both rockers; "Hellraiser" was one of four...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Judas Priest’s Rob Halford Picks His 10 Favorite Songs of All Time

Judas Priest singer Rob Halford — the "Metal God" — recently was included among more than 250 musicians, journalists and other music figures who submitted ballots for Rolling Stone's newly revised ranking of the music magazine's "500 Greatest Songs of All Time." On Sept. 21, the Priest icon broke down...
MUSIC
#Smells Like Teen Spirit#For The Record#Nme#Mtv Video Music Awards
Variety

Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ at 30: The Inside Story of the Album’s ‘Overnight’ Success

Every person who worked on Nirvana’s “Nevermind,” released 30 years ago today, says that the album basically broke itself, almost immediately taking on a life of its own in a way that could never have been planned — “Get out of the way and duck” was a phrase that record company executives said often at the time. But dozens of people were working at the top of their respective games to make sure that the band was heard and seen. Nirvana — Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl — did not come out of nowhere, as many seemed to think...
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Here’s a trailer for Dave Grohl’s upcoming new memoir

Back at the start of the pandemic, Dave Grohl, looking to keep himself busy, started posted stories online. That continued for a bit and then abruptly stopped. It’s obvious now why that happened: Someone tapped him on the shoulder and said, “Uh, Dave? Maybe you should save all these stories for a book. You know, like a memoir.”
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Dave Grohl Says Foo Fighters Have Never ‘Felt Cool’

Foo Fighters fans heap high praise on the band, and they've certainly had their share of commercial success, but lead singer Dave Grohl told Rolling Stone, “I don’t know if we’ve ever felt cool." In fact, early on Grohl says people were against the idea of a post-Nirvana band, including some of his friends.
MUSIC
Music
98online.com

Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” ranked number five on ‘Rolling Stone’s’ updated 500 Best Songs of All Time list

Nirvana‘s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” is number five on Rolling Stone‘s newly updated list of the 500 Best Songs of All Time. The publication “completely remade” its previous ranking, which was originally published in 2004 and slightly updated in 2010. On that first list, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” was ranked number nine.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Dave Grohl Hints That FOO FIGHTERS Might Do An "Insane Prog-Rock Record"

Foo Fighters released their newest album Medicine At Midnight in February, and then a half live album/half Bee Gees cover album called Hail Satin in July. So where do you go from there? According to Foo Fighters guitarist and vocalist Dave Grohl, maybe a progressive rock album. Grohl said in...
MUSIC
wvli927.com

Dave Grohl Posts Video Teaser For Upcoming Memoir

Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl has posted the online teaser for his upcoming memoir, The Storyteller – Tales Of Life And Music, which drops on October 5th. In the clip, Grohl sheds light on how he chose the stories to spotlight in the book, while revealing that it was only during lockdown that he finally discovered his passion for writing.
MUSIC
1045wjjk.com

Dave Grohl Reflects On Writing A Book ‘The Storyteller’

Dave Grohl has reflected on writing a book in a new trailer for his upcoming memoir, The Storyteller. Now let’s face it, Dave could write an entire book about the band Scream. He could write an entire book about his time in Nirvana. But his idea was to choose the stories that best described what it’s like to be behind the curtain and on the inside of the music, from the drum stool looking out.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
tribuneledgernews.com

Dave Grohl had 'challenge' to keep memoir short

Dave Grohl's "biggest challenge" in writing his memoir was keeping it short. The Foo Fighters frontman - who will release 'The Storyteller' next month - was keen to show fans what his life is like as a high-profile musician but admitted he's done so much in his life, it would have been easy for him to spread his tales across a number of books, each covering different parts of his career.
MUSIC
