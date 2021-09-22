CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmys 2021 Critics Corner: On the Industry's Narrow Focus on Deserving, But Predictable Wins

By Caroline Framke
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing into the 2021 Emmys, there were a few obvious favorites. By the time Cedric the Entertainer opened the show on Sept. 19, Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso” and Netflix’s “The Crown” had seemed like locks for best comedy and drama for weeks, if not months. The extent they would go on to sweep their respective categories, though, was startling. Throw in a convincing showing from HBO’s “Mare of Easttown,” which won in three of the four limited series acting categories before Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” won the ultimate prize, and this year’s Emmys felt dominated by fewer shows than ever.

