Emmys 2021 Critics Corner: On the Industry's Narrow Focus on Deserving, But Predictable Wins

It’s that time again: for Hollywood to take a look at what it’s done on the small screen and definitively say what’s the best of the best. This year (like last year) is a little. While last year’s Emmy’s was the first awards ceremony in the age of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year is the first where the television shows selected were actually made and seen during the pandemic. As we had to endure lockdowns, we got to spend a great deal more time indoors and we most likely spent a bulk of that time-consuming pop culture on our television sets/streaming boxes. Hopefully, this won’t be an ongoing tradition (get your damn shots people!), but at the same time, we can’t deny that TV this past year has been outstanding. Tomorrow night, we get to see who gets to take home the Emmy for their respective categories.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO