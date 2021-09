David Mitchel Poor passed away Sept. 5 in Boise, Idaho with his wife of nearly 54 years, Linda by his side. David was born on Dec. 4, 1948, in Sutter Creek, Calif., to Fay and Lula Poor, second of nine children. David grew up in Amador County. He met Linda White in the seventh grade, later marrying in October 1967 after graduating from Amador High School.