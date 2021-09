Roku and Amazon Fire TV are locked in an epic battle for your living room. Lots of people want a cheap, easy way to get streaming video from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube and Apple TV Plus on their TV, and two companies make the most popular gadgets for doing just that. In one corner is Roku, the most popular name in streaming devices. In the other corner sits Amazon Fire TV, the streamer made by one of the most powerful companies in the world. Both boast over 50 million users and offer numerous devices with similar prices and features. But which should you pick?

