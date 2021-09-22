What is a cheese crisp? A closer look at the unique Arizona appetizer

After a long wait, bars are starting to open again. For those unsure of what’s still open, or where to go, we may be able to help. If you’re the kind of person that enjoys the small and unglamorous setting, then dive bars are probably your vibe. If you’re looking for an interesting atmosphere and inexpensive drinks, then the best dive bars in Phoenix are probably your vibe, too! Lucky for us, Phoenix has many unique and intimate bars to stop and grab a cold drink. Many of these places have live music to enjoy with some good company. Check out our list of the Top 10 dive bars in Phoenix.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO