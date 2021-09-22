CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is a cheese crisp? A closer look at the unique Arizona appetizer

PHOENIX — If you've spent any amount of time in Arizona, chances are you've made your way to one of the many Mexican food restaurants in the state. From Phoenix to Tucson, you don't have to go far for a fix of tacos, rice and beans, or even a savory green chili burro or red chili tamale. While many states across the desert southwest have a wide array of Mexican-themed offerings, there is one menu item that is a unique Arizona staple.

T. Bone........
Its a Cheese Crisp until you put Ingredients on it, then it becomes a Quesadilla,......either way it can be a Side Dish or the Main Dish,...!

