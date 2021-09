Edna passed away peacefully in her home Sept. 8 under the loving care of her caregivers and Snowline Hospice support. She was just shy of her 97th Birthday. Edna was born in Mountain View, Calif., to Italian immigrants Tony and Emilia Cabano. She was the youngest of four children; Yolanda Rossi, Inez Bolocco and Dino Cabano who all preceded her in death.