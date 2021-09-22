CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Paul Holes Helped the Catch Notorious Golden State Killer, Now He's Writing a Memoir

SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Holes, the detective known for aiding cold case investigations — including the one that led to the arrest of the Golden State Killer — will publish a memoir, Unmasked: My Life Solving America’s Cold Cases, on April 26th, 2022 via Celadon Books. The book will find Holes offering an...

www.sfgate.com

