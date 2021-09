Welcome to the Rest of the West (Virginia), a series where Xena Bunton explores the foods, places and things that hold importance to the state of West Virginia. In 2021, West Virginia was listed as the state with the second highest (39.70%) obesity rate—right under Mississippi (40.80%). When I traveled this summer to Mississippi for the first time, there was no denying that the state has some good food, but I didn’t realize that the two states were so similar—that is, with a strong love for biscuits.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 5 DAYS AGO