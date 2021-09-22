CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Antonio Brown’s absence opens door for other Buccaneers

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the surface, it hurts the Buccaneers to lose Antonio Brown to COVID reserve. At a deeper level, it opens the door for other receivers and tight ends to do more. Plenty of talented options haven’t gotten many chances. Receiver Scotty Miller hasn’t been targeted once in two games, and he has participated in 20 of 128 snaps (15.6 percent). Receiver Tyler Johnson has three targets and one catch for five yards. He also has 20 of 128 snaps (15.6 percent). Rookie receiver Jaelon Darden has been inactive for both games.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

How Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Won Big in the Game of Love

Watch: Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events. Six years later and the scoreboard does not lie: In the game of love, Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are winning. As another NFL season officially kicks off Sept. 9, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already favored to...
NFL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Has Telling Comment About Tom Brady

Father Time is undefeated, but Tom Brady is putting up an incredible fight. Even at 44 years old, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is still leaving his teammates in awe. On Friday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski told the media that he hasn’t yet seen a drop-off in Brady’s skillset.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown’s puzzling postgame outfit roasted by Bruce Arians

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started their title retention drive on a winning note after beating the Dallas Cowboys in nail-biting fashion on Thursday, 31-29. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians had to pull out all the tricks in the dying minutes to escape the gritty Cowboys, who were led by the comebacking Dak Prescott. Tom Brady was once again masterful for the defending champions, with Leonard Fournette, Antonio Brown, and Ryan Succop, who made the game-winning field goal, also providing key contributions.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
The Spun

Julian Edelman Has 1-Word Response To Tom Brady’s Last-Second Win

Eventually, Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset as the greatest quarterback to ever play. For now, he’s still ripping out opposing teams’ hearts in crunch time. With a little over a minute left on the clock and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing by one, Brady led his team down the field to set up Ryan Succop for a game-winning field goal. It was a masterful drive by Brady, as he completed clutch throws to Giovani Bernard, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin down the stretch.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Covid#Bucs
247Sports

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers coach says it's 'a shame' Dak Prescott had to face Tom Brady

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott grabbed the attention of the country on Thursday night with his performance in a narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Prescott’s play earned him tons of praise and respect, it was not enough to overcome one major hurdle. Going against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, it was always going to be an uphill battle, according to Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians.
NFL
uticaphoenix.net

At 44, Bucs QB Tom Brady says ‘I’ve found my

TAMPA, Fla. — Not long before he turned 44 on Tuesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took a handoff out of the backfield, tucked the ball and dashed forward. He then mimicked Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s spoon-to-mouth “feed me” gesture as he jogged back into formation. It was...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFL
Blogging The Boys

NFL admits mistake on play that potentially cost the Dallas Cowboys a Week 1 win over the Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 1. Nobody is out here saying that the Cowboys are anything except for 0-1, but after having over a week to digest on what happened down in Tampa Bay (while processing everything that has been happening in Dallas simultaneously) there is no denying it. The Cowboys were very much in that game and could have very easily won it.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy