Antonio Brown’s absence opens door for other Buccaneers

On the surface, it hurts the Buccaneers to lose Antonio Brown to COVID reserve. At a deeper level, it opens the door for other receivers and tight ends to do more. Plenty of talented options haven’t gotten many chances. Receiver Scotty Miller hasn’t been targeted once in two games, and he has participated in 20 of 128 snaps (15.6 percent). Receiver Tyler Johnson has three targets and one catch for five yards. He also has 20 of 128 snaps (15.6 percent). Rookie receiver Jaelon Darden has been inactive for both games.