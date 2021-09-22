CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

DeLisle promoted at Monroe Family YMCA

Monroe Evening News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaleigh DeLisle was recently promoted to membership director at the Monroe Family YMCA. DeLisle has been employed at the Y for eight years, serving in the aquatics department. “I am excited to join the leadership team as membership director,” she said. “Growing up as a member, the Y was always a positive part of my life. I began working at the Y at 16 as a swim instructor. I am incredibly thankful for the opportunities the Y has given me to grow professionally since then. As membership director, I am looking forward to recruiting members, ensuring the Y is a positive and impactful experience. I am also looking forward to engaging with our current members to receive feedback. Our members are invaluable to our Y and it is important they feel heard and appreciated.”

www.monroenews.com

