Zach Wilson has a groin injury, set for full practice Wednesday
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will make his first appearance on an NFL injury report Wednesday. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters at his press conference that Wilson is going to be on the report as a result of a groin injury. Saleh said that the injury is a minor one and that Wilson would be a full participant in practice and any change on that front before the week is out would be a bad sign for the rookie.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
