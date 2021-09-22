Zach Wilson has a groin injury, set for full practice Wednesday

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots picked up the first win of the Mac Jones era, beating the New York Jets 25-6 in the Meadowlands on Sunday. The team looked much, much better in many areas that hurt them last week against the Miami Dolphins. Some of that may have to do with playing the New York Jets, a team the Patriots have now beaten in 11 straight meetings. The Patriots scored 16 points off four turnovers, all of which were interceptions for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. But opponent aside, the Patriots are 1-1 on the season. “These guys came back and worked really...

