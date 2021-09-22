CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Around 19,000 migrants stuck in Colombia

By CNN Newsource
news4sanantonio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNecoclí, Colombia - Around 19,000 migrants, who are mostly from Haiti or Cuba, are stuck in the seaside Colombian town of Necoclí. This, as reported by the Colombian Ombudsman’s office on Wednesday. Many are waiting to cross the Gulf of Uraba and enter Panama. The stranded migrants are a part...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 210

Peggy Hill
4d ago

Obviously, these people aren't listening or looking at the news. It's no way possible that they haven't heard that our borders are closed. They are just bent on illegally entering the US regardless of bypassing other countries first. This is an assault on the US and its citizens. They are not refugees.

Reply(19)
109
Royals86
4d ago

This administration has allowed 1.3 million to cross this year. He housed many in hotels and at army bases before shipping them all over the country. Does anyone wonder why they keep coming. Does anyone think this was not by design by this president, this administration, and this party? Does anyone wonder why Covid has gotten worse despite more people being vaccinated? One disaster after another.

Reply(6)
95
Nanny
4d ago

America have you forgotten that humanitarian aid has been sent to Africa for years. AIDS/HIV and other deadly diseases are in Africa. Afghanistan refugees are bringing measles back to America. All of the illegals are bringing diseases back to America. The United State’s has eradicated a lot of diseases immigrants are bringing back into our country.

Reply(7)
44
Related
sandiegouniontribune.com

Haitians returning to a homeland that’s far from welcoming

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Deported from the United States, Pierre Charles landed a week ago in Port-au-Prince, a capital more dangerous and dystopian than the one he’d left four years before. Unable to reach his family, he left the airport alone, on foot. Charles was unsure how to make his way...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Why Haitians are fleeing Chile for the U.S. border

SANTIAGO, Chile — Along empty streets lined with shuttered businesses, there’s little sign of the bustle that just a few a years ago earned the neighborhood of Quilicura the nickname “Little Haiti.”. Increasingly restrictive migration policies here, and a belief that the United States has grown more welcoming to immigrants...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Mexico to resume voluntary flights for migrants who want to return to Haiti

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s government said on Sunday that it will resume flights to Port-au-Prince starting next week for Haitian migrants who want to return home. The flights from Tapachula in Chiapas and Villahermosa in Tabasco will be offered to “those who voluntarily wish to return to their country,” the Mexican government said in a statement.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Central America#Panama#Colombian#The Colombian Ombudsman
Fox11online.com

Texas border crossing where migrants made camp to reopen

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Texas border crossing where thousands of Haitian migrants converged in recent weeks will be partially reopened late Saturday afternoon, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. Federal and local officials said no migrants remained at the makeshift encampment as of Friday, after some of the...
IMMIGRATION
Austin American-Statesman

'You are free, you are home': Haitian migrants to be offered residency, permits by Mexico

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Coahuila — Acuña Deputy Mayor Felipe Basulto Corona made an offer to Haitian migrants huddled in a makeshift camp in a park near the Rio Grande. "The Mexican government is going to offer the opportunity to those who want to stay in Mexico to proceed with the legal residency and work permit procedures here," he told them Friday, if they vacate the park and move to a rented private building in Acuña being used by Mexican immigration authorities.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
AFP

'Migrations will continue,' Haiti PM tells UN after border outrage

Haiti's leader told the UN Saturday that migrants would continue to try to reach more prosperous countries despite disturbing images of Haitians being detained on arrival in the United States. "In recent days, the images of the treatment of several of my compatriots on the border between Mexico and the United States have shocked more than one," acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a pre-recorded video speech to the General Assembly. "Without wishing to contest the right of a sovereign state to control the accession of foreigners to its territory, or to send them back to their country of origin those who enter it illegally, we believe that many now prosperous countries have been built by successive waves of migrants and refugees," he added. Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly Haitians, have arrived in Texas at the border between Mexico and the United States since early September.
IMMIGRATION
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Haitians heading to US change plans, ready to wait in Mexico

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Violene Marseille, her husband and two children were on a bus heading north through central Mexico when they received messages warning them their destination on the U.S.-Mexico border was no longer a safe place to cross. Other Haitians already in Ciudad Acuña and Del Rio, Texas...
DEL RIO, TX
uticaphoenix.net

Angry scenes at Haiti airport as deported migrants arrive

Some of those who had just landed tried to rush back to the returning planes. Angry scenes broke out at Haiti’s main airport after migrants were deported to the country from the US. On Tuesday, migrants at the airport in Port-au-Prince rushed back towards the plane they had arrived on,...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Haitian migrants fear deportation as Mexican police enter makeshift camp

Deportation fears mounted Thursday among Haitian migrants camped out in northern Mexico near the border with the United States following the sudden arrival of dozens of police officers at the site. Immigration agents entered a makeshift Haitian camp in Ciudad Acuna on the border with the United States, urging them to return to where they filed their refugee requests, which many refused to do. That would force many to return to the southern Mexican city of Tapachula near the border with Guatemala where tens of thousands of migrants are waiting for documents that would allow them to continue north. "We don't want to go to Tapachula, boss," said one of the Haitians when prompted by a Mexican government agent who entered the park where migrants are camping out.
IMMIGRATION
whbl.com

Haitian migrants in Colombia weigh journey to U.S. after deportations

NECOCLI, Colombia (Reuters) – Many Haitian migrants heading north through Colombia are weighing whether to continue their journey to the United States, after more than a thousand were deported from the U.S.-Mexico border this past week. Some 16,000 migrants are stuck in the northern Colombian beach town of Necocli, awaiting...
IMMIGRATION
news4sanantonio.com

Coast Guard intercepts boats with 260 Haitian migrants

The Coast Guard says it intercepted 260 Haitian migrants this week. One group of 77 people was found Friday morning, about 20 miles south of Cuba. Wednesday, another 183 people were found on a 55-foot sail freighter off the coast of Cap du Mole, Haiti. Both groups were returned to...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Back in Haiti, expelled migrant family plans to flee again

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — You’re lucky, the U.S. officials said. “You’re going to see your family.”. The authorities had called out numbers corresponding to raffle-like tickets the Haitians had been issued when they were detained after crossing the border into Texas. As each number was called, another bedraggled immigrant stood up.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

'They won't stop me': Haitians stuck in Colombia keep sights on US

Halfway on their perilous journey to the United States, news reaches a Haitian mother and son near the Colombian border with Panama that American officials are deporting their newly arrived compatriots by the thousands. But officials say there have been several thousand new arrivals at Necocli in recent weeks.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy