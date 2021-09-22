Florida preparing to boycott Ben & Jerry's, Unilever over decision not to sell in occupied Palestine
Florida continues to move closer to ending financial ties with ice-cream giant Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever PLC. Ash Williams, executive director and chief investment officer of the State Board of Administration, said Tuesday he anticipates Unilever will be added to what is known as Florida’s list of “Scrutinized Companies that Boycott Israel,” prohibiting state investments and contracts with the companies.www.orlandoweekly.com
