Oracle Lighting Features New Rear Bumper LED Reverse Lights for Jeep Gladiator JT & JL at 2021 SEMA Expo
Now Available, These High-Output Replacement Auxiliary LED Reverse Lights Seamlessly Integrate Into the Bumper Reflector Area to Provide More Than 1,500 Additional Lumens. METAIRIE, LA, Sept. 22, 2021 – Oracle Lighting (www.oraclelights.com), the market leader in high-quality and innovative LED solutions for the automotive/12Volt, power sports, motorcycle, and marine markets, is proud to announce it will feature its new Rear Bumper LED Reverse Lights for Jeep Gladiator JT (p/n 5878-504) during the 2021 SEMA Show, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from Nov. 2-5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth #C20547. Now shipping, these new reverse lights have an MSRP of $149.95 and are also available for Jeep Wrangler JL.
