It's really hard for me to say whether or not an autistic boy, with no voice and no choice, ever felt the good that still lives somewhere out there. I didn't know David Almond, or ever set eyes on him, except for seeing his photos placed above his agonizing story about the lack of proper care and attention he received from his father and the father's girlfriend, charged with second degree murder in Almond's death.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO