Boutique yoga, wellness studio opens in Edwardsburg
EDWARDSBURG — A newly opened business is hoping to bring healing and wellness of all kinds to the people of Edwardsburg. The Studio, 69281 M-62, Edwardsburg, opened this past weekend to offer a boutique yoga and wellness studio experience. The Studio offers yoga, kickboxing, Pilates, ballet and one-on-one fitness classes. The business also offers a number of healing services including therapeutic massage, reflexology, aromatherapy, neuromuscular therapy, hot stone massage, craniosacral therapy, prenatal massage and sports therapy.www.leaderpub.com
