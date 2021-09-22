CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

The narcos detained in the Mérida anti-drug macrooperation presumed in social networks: I have so much money as Pablo Escobar

By R10Writer
dailynewsen.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtected by the police with which the business was distributed, the drug traffickers this week in Mérida acted with the most absolute impunity. This is evidenced by the videos that shared in social networks making ostentation of their wealth and boasting their criminal activities. In the recordings - which have...

www.dailynewsen.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailynewsen.com

Move to the Madrid prison of Stremera to the policemen of Mérida detained in the operation against drug trafficking

The four agents of the National Police of Mérida detained in the operation against drug trafficking named Minuro-fish born last week in Extremadura have been transferred this afternoon from the Jail of Badajoz - Where they entered Friday night - the Penitentiary Center Madrid VII, commonly known as the jail of shudder. All of them have been transferred in a van from the Civil Guard.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Santafe New Mexican.com

Fentanyl: What it is and why it's so deadly

It was created as a prescribed painkiller with a potency estimated at 80 to 100 times that of morphine. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, often appears as a small, blue pill with the number “30” and the letter “M” etched into its side. The federal Drug Enforcement Administration has found 26 percent of tablets tested for the drug contain a lethal dose of 2 milligrams or more.
SANTA FE, NM
Vice

Exclusive: Video Shows Alleged Mexican Special Forces Busting Cartel Boss Out of Prison

MEXICO CITY—Numerous surveillance videos leaked to VICE World News show gunmen in Mexican special forces uniforms breaking a cartel boss out of jail just miles from the U.S. border. The shocking footage shows at least four gunmen wearing bulletproof vests with the logo of the Mexican Navy special forces (UNOPES for its Spanish acronym) storming the jail with surprising ease.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Escobar
The Independent

US Border Patrol said their ‘whips’ in pictures of Haitian migrants were reins — so I asked for more details

The images spread like wildfire. Over the weekend, US Customs and Border Protection agents in Del Rio, Texas, were captured brandishing what appeared to be whips to subdue a group of Haitian migrants attempting to cross into US soil. Immediately, people drew historic parallels between the photos and slave patrol militias of yesteryear—groups of white ââslaveholders and non-slaveholders who would patrol areas looking for slaves out at night not carrying passes from their masters. Often on horseback, the men were authorized to search slave quarters for weapons or gatherings and could legally act as judge, jury and executioner,...
IMMIGRATION
Shore News Network

Mexican Immigration Officials Stop And Beat Migrants in Caravan, Videos Show

Mexican immigration officials stopped and physically beat a migrant caravan on its way to the U.S., several videos posted to Twitter on Thursday show. Officials from the Mexican National Guard, suited up in riot gear and carrying large plastic shields, joined others from the Mexican National Institute of Migration and attacked migrants traveling as part of a caravan reportedly headed for the U.S., video shows. Migrants were recorded running away and screaming as officials forced them into white National Institute of Migration vans.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narcos#Social Networks#Playback#Euro#Colombian#The Narcotic Brigade#The Civil Guard#The Internal Affairs Unit
texasborderbusiness.com

RGV Border Patrol Agents Arrest an Armed Criminal Migrant

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents arrested a criminal migrant armed with a pistol and a bowie knife. A Mara-Salvatrucha gang member and a previously convicted sex offender were also arrested in separate events. On Sept. 20, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station agents were following a...
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Shore News Network

Border Patrol Agents Disrupt Meth Smuggling Attempt

INDIO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector Border Patrol arrested a lawfully admitted permanent resident attempting to smuggle methamphetamine early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m., when agents encountered a vehicle on Interstate 10, westbound, near the Golf Center Drive Exit. Agents...
INDIO, CA
The Independent

Peru says body of Shining Path leader to be cremated

The Peruvian prosecutor’s office on Thursday ordered the cremation of the body of Abimael Guzmán, the leader of the brutal Shining Path insurgency who died Sept. 11 in a military jail.Authorities will collect Guzmán’s remains, which remain in a morgue in the port of El Callao, for cremation within 24 hours, in line with the law, prosecutors said in a statement. His ashes will be scattered at an undisclosed date and place.After Guzmán’s death, the Peruvian Congress passed a law requiring the bodies of those convicted of terrorism to be cremated by authorities within 24 hours of their deaths and forbidding the handover of the bodies to their families. Guzmán’s wife, Elena Iparraguirre, also sentenced to life imprisonment, had asked for the remains of her husband to be given to her, but authorities denied that request.Guzmán, 86, died in a military hospital after an illness. The former philosophy professor launched an insurgency against the state in 1980 and presided over numerous car bombings and assassinations in the years that followed. Guzmán was captured in 1992 and sentenced to life in prison for terrorism and other crimes.
AMERICAS
kgns.tv

Border Patrol: Closing checkpoints give cartels advantage

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar told KGNS that the orders to send out Border Patrol to Del Rio had come straight from the federal government in an effort to send relief to agents there. A video provided to KGNS News by the Border Patrol Council showed a recording...
LAREDO, TX
montereycountyweekly.com

Multi-agency, multi-state investigation leads to massive drug bust by Salinas PD.

A five-month-long investigation by the Salinas Police Department's investigations unit, Monterey County District Attorney's Office and a host of other agencies, involving 170 law enforcement personnel in total, led to the arrest of eight suspects in one of the largest drug busts in Monterey County history. On Sept. 9, officers...
SALINAS, CA
atlantanews.net

"WHO KILLED PABLO ESCOBAR-" - watch this and other documentaries on Vuuzle.TV

Documentary filmmakers note that with the development of digital technology, it has become easier to make films. Today, beautiful works can be shot even on a mobile phone. A high-quality camera, microphone, and computer are enough for a modern film studio. But the most difficult thing is to capture the viewer with the idea so that he is imbued with the plot and does not leave the hall until the end of the film. If it doesn't work out in 5-7 minutes, therefore, they won't watch the movie.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy