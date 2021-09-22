Kansas City Underground Film Festival, Charlotte Street Foundation

GORGEOUS, Opening Night Showcase – Director Ryan Njenga. If there is something close to cinema withdrawal, it would be the sensation of having just returned from a trip to someplace both exotic and familiar. The Kansas City Underground Film Festival, which opened Sept. 16 and runs through Sept. 26, features 114 films, culled, says KCUFF’s director and co-founder Willy Evans, from 800 submissions requiring 400 hours of viewing by the KCUFF board. Represented are 27 countries, and 39 of the films are from filmmakers in Missouri and Kansas. The festival succeeds in presenting the familiar in its weirdness and the exotic in its commonplace.