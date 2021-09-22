CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Underground Film Festival, Charlotte Street Foundation

By Mel Neet
kcstudio.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGORGEOUS, Opening Night Showcase – Director Ryan Njenga. If there is something close to cinema withdrawal, it would be the sensation of having just returned from a trip to someplace both exotic and familiar. The Kansas City Underground Film Festival, which opened Sept. 16 and runs through Sept. 26, features 114 films, culled, says KCUFF’s director and co-founder Willy Evans, from 800 submissions requiring 400 hours of viewing by the KCUFF board. Represented are 27 countries, and 39 of the films are from filmmakers in Missouri and Kansas. The festival succeeds in presenting the familiar in its weirdness and the exotic in its commonplace.

kcstudio.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
meatpoultry.com

RTE entrees continue to grow in demand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With convenience still at the very top of most consumers’ wish lists, demand for ready-to-eat entrees continues to surge. And more and more, time-starved shoppers are turning to their retail grocery perimeter departments for meals that deliver not only convenience but also flavor, quality and value.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy