CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrence, KS

FBI provides some details about man suspected of robbing Lawrence bank on Tuesday

By Read other stories by Dylan
LJWORLD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI has released some identifying details about the man suspected of robbing a bank in Lawrence on Tuesday. Dixon Land, a spokesman for the FBI, said the suspect in the case is a Black man with a light complexion who is between 5 feet 11 and 6 feet 3 inches tall. Land said the man was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black face mask, gray gloves and black or dark blue pants.

www2.ljworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Social Democrats beat Merkel's bloc in German elections

BERLIN — The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race. Election officials said early Monday that a count of all 299 constituencies showed the Social Democrats won 25.9% of...
ELECTIONS
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The Journal World#Truity Credit Union#Fbi Kansas City#Facebook Comments
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
CBS News

Mom and toddler die in "suspicious" fall at Padres' Petco Park

San Diego — San Diego police are investigating the deaths of a woman and her 2-year-old son Saturday after they fell from the third level of Petco Park, just as thousands of baseball fans were heading inside for a Padres game, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The woman, 40, and the boy were pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m., about 20 minutes after police were alerted to the incident, Lt. Andra Brown told the newspaper.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy