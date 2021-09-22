FBI provides some details about man suspected of robbing Lawrence bank on Tuesday
The FBI has released some identifying details about the man suspected of robbing a bank in Lawrence on Tuesday. Dixon Land, a spokesman for the FBI, said the suspect in the case is a Black man with a light complexion who is between 5 feet 11 and 6 feet 3 inches tall. Land said the man was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black face mask, gray gloves and black or dark blue pants.www2.ljworld.com
