Cardano price analysis for today shows Cardano is recovering. Next, resistance is found at $2.5. Strong support is found at $2.2. The Cardano price analysis is bullish for today. The price of ADA/USD broke upwards today and is crossing the week-old resistance at the time of writing. Today again, bulls successfully dodged the bearish pressure, and prices started rising. The price of ADA/USD went from $2.2 to $2.36 today in a swift move and is trading at the later value at the time of writing.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO