California Attorney General Announces Arrests in Orange County Connected to One of the Nation's Largest Student Loan Debt Relief Fraud Schemes - Allegedly Stole Over $6 Million
September 22, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday announced the arrest of the leader of a nationwide, multiyear, multimillion-dollar student loan debt relief. scam. The defendant owned a network of third-party debt relief (TPDR) businesses based in Orange County. They employed managers and sales agents...goldrushcam.com
