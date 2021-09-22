CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Attorney General Announces Arrests in Orange County Connected to One of the Nation's Largest Student Loan Debt Relief Fraud Schemes - Allegedly Stole Over $6 Million

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 22, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday announced the arrest of the leader of a nationwide, multiyear, multimillion-dollar student loan debt relief. scam. The defendant owned a network of third-party debt relief (TPDR) businesses based in Orange County. They employed managers and sales agents...

Register Citizen

California woman accused in $6M student loan debt scam

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A California woman has been arrested on suspicion of masterminding a student loan debt relief scam that bilked thousands of borrowers out of more than $6 million, the state's top prosecutor announced Tuesday. Angela Kathryn Mirabella, 47, ran a network of third-party call centers based in...
