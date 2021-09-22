California Attorney General Announces Arrests in Orange County Connected to One of the Nation's Largest Student Loan Debt Relief Fraud Schemes - Allegedly Stole Over $6 Million

Alex Murdaugh, a prominent South Carolina lawyer accused of trying to arrange his own death earlier this month so his son would receive a $10 million life insurance payment, turned himself in to authorities on Thursday. Murdaugh allegedly hired a gunman to kill him, but the planned fatal shot only grazed his head, according to state police. Jim Griffin, Murdaugh’s attorney, said a warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. The State Law Enforcement Division said in a statement that the alleged shooter, Curtis Edward Smith, was charged with assisted suicide, insurance fraud and several other counts in the September 4 shooting of Murdaugh on a highway in Hampton County.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO