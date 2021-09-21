One Of The Most Incredible Small Businesses In Connecticut, Moon Rocks Gourmet Cookies Is Creating A Community Of Cookie Lovers
By Courtnie Erickson
Only In Connecticut
8 days ago
Is there anything better than a delicious cookie? You can share it, savor it, dunk it in milk, and so much more. In Hamden, you’ll find one small cookie shop that not only sells the most delicious (and dare we say best) cookies in Connecticut *and* has a fascinating history, but is also doing great things for the community. In fact, this Connecticut cookie shop is creating a community of friends, family, and cookie lovers.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
For more information and to order cookies and gift baskets online, click here and make sure to follow Moon Rocks Gourmet Cookies and Gift Baskets on Facebook. You can also contact this cookie shop at 208-404-4964.
Do you have a favorite small business that is helping the community and working hard to make the world a better place? We want to know about them! Nominate them and tell us what makes the business so special. Also, don’t forget to follow Only In Connecticut on Facebook and Instagram to learn about more incredible places to visit and things to do in the Constitution State.
Perhaps more than any other time of year, fall has a ton of activities that are unique to the season. Chili cook-offs, hay rides, corn mazes, fall foliage train rides, haunted houses…we could go on and on. If you’re looking for a fall destination that combines all the best parts of the season, look no further. Holmberg Orchards in Gales Ferry is the perfect fall day trip in Connecticut!
Mount Frissell straddles the border between southwest Massachusetts and northwest Connecticut. It is in the Taconic Mountains, a range of the Appalachian Mountains that spans four states. At 2,479 feet above sea level, it is the tallest point in the Constitution State. The southern side of the mountain is in Riga Mountain Forest Preview in Connecticut. The refuge features a variety of trails, one of the most popular of which will take you right to the mountain’s summit.
Love the furry, feathered, or scaly? There are plenty of great animal attractions in Connecticut. These spots provide family-friendly fun that’s great for animal lovers of all ages. Some feature wild animals in their natural habitats, others let you get up close and personal. If you’re looking for a fun day trip in Connecticut, here are nine fun adventures for animal lovers in Connecticut. Best of all, many of these attractions are free!
We’ve featured RJ Julia Booksellers before — this beloved Madison institution is heaven for bibliophiles. It’s a two-story bookstore that is great whether you’re looking to browse or know exactly what you want. But did you know there’s a tasty cafe tucked right behind the bookstore? RJ Cafe and Bistro is a little hidden eatery that’s […]
The post This Restaurant Hidden Behind A Bookstore In Connecticut Is A Tasty Delight appeared first on Only In Your State.
Looking for a trail in Connecticut with interesting scenery? We’ve got just the hike for you! The Roxbury Mine trail is a rocky loop that is of easy to moderate difficulty. There are stunning views of woodlands, water, and fields, and there’s also historic structures to explore! The site is also a great spot for […]
The post A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Connecticut Will Take You To The Ruins Of An Abandoned Mine appeared first on Only In Your State.
Connecticut is such an enchanting state. We’ve got gardens, waterfalls, parks, and castles. There are so many places here that feel like they are straight from the pages of a children’s story. If you’re looking for magical places in Connecticut that will provide delightful experiences, check out this list. These spots will have you feeling like […]
The post These 8 Magical Places In Connecticut Will Make You Feel Like You Entered A Fairy Tale appeared first on Only In Your State.
The Farmers’ Almanac has just released their 2021-22 predictions for winter in Connecticut. Are you prepared for the season? Last year’s winter was a doozy. Areas like Bridgeport saw much higher-than-average snowfall. This winter is expected to see roughly average snowfall compared to usual. However, dramatic temperature swings are expected, particularly in the latter part of winter. Do you have your winter wear and firewood ready for the season? Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac is predicting for the upcoming winter in Connecticut.
Churches are special places that can hold a lot of history. There’s something so enchanting about being in a centuries-old place of worship. You can learn a lot about a town’s culture and past in a beautiful old church. Due to Connecticut’s extensive colonial history, we have a lot of old churches here. One that […]
The post One Of The Oldest Churches In Connecticut Dates Back To The 1800s And You Need To See It appeared first on Only In Your State.
While the leaves haven’t quite started changing colors all over yet, fall is already in the air in Connecticut. When September rolls around, the air always starts feeling a bit crisper. The school buses start making their rounds around the neighborhood again. Rather than heading down to the beach on the weekends, soon we’ll be […]
The post The Best Times And Places To View Fall Foliage In Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State.
Old psychiatric hospitals can be terrifying places. In the past, society didn’t have the kindest methods of dealing with people suffering from mental illness — many treatments now considered outdated (like lobotomies and electroshock therapy) were everyday occurrences. As a result, it isn’t uncommon for mental hospitals to be the subject of rumors of ghosts and spirits. If you believe in the paranormal, places that institutionalized the mentally ill for decades seem likely to be haunted, and Connecticut is not immune to such rumors. In the 1900s, the Constitution State was home to the infamous Norwich State Hospital. While most of the buildings associated with the hospital are now demolished, the area is said to be incredibly haunted. In fact, it’s not hard to imagine that spirits could still linger around the old grounds of Connecticut’s Norwich State Hospital…
Looking for a truly authentic colonial New England experience? It doesn’t get much better than the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum in Connecticut. It’s located right in the middle of Old Wethersfield, the largest historic district in the state. The town boasts over 1,000 buildings dating from the 17th to 19th centuries, and is an area with a […]
The post The Webb-Dean-Stevens Museum Is A Hidden Destination In Connecticut That Is A Secret Only Locals Know About appeared first on Only In Your State.
The small village of Johnsonville in Connecticut has a fascinating history. The 62-acre town was once a large community filled with twine mills. It was then purchased by an eccentric businessman who turned it into a tourist attraction. When those plans failed, it was abandoned and fell into disrepair. A few years ago, the village was sold to a Filipino church. Today, Johnsonville is a ghost town in Connecticut that’s waiting for its next life.
There’s something special about the nostalgia of a covered bridge. If you’re planning a fall foliage road trip in Connecticut, make sure to throw in a visit to one of our beautiful covered bridges! The Constitution State boasts nine authentic covered bridges. Covered bridges are considered authentic if they are built with trusses rather than the more common beam structure. We’ve picked six of our favorite covered bridges in Connecticut for you to check out. They’re gorgeous any time of year, but the sight of them with autumn-tinted hues all around is absolutely stunning!
Did you know one of the architectural wonders in the United States is right here in Connecticut? The Glass House in New Canaan, Connecticut, is owned by the National Trust for Historic Preservation and is open for guided tours. The home is a stunning example of design and shows off not only the beauty of the building, but also the natural area around it.
Laws are necessary to maintain stability and control. But some laws seem a little crazy, especially now, in the 21st century. However, many years ago, these laws came into being, and for some reason, we still haven’t gotten rid of them. Officially anyway. Think you know all of the illegal things in Connecticut? Here’s a […]
The post These 11 Crazy Laws in Connecticut Will Leave You Scratching Your Head In Wonder appeared first on Only In Your State.
Is there anything better than fall in Connecticut? Of course we love summer, with water park wonderlands, swimming holes galore, and lakeside beaches. But the crisp autumn air and stunning fall foliage in Connecticut make for a scene that is incomparable. The autumnal changing of the leaves in Connecticut is a big deal. Are you […]
The post When And Where To Expect Connecticut’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
Did you know there’s an entire district in Hartford that’s in the process of being designated as a national park? Coltsville Historic District is a 260-acre neighborhood in Connecticut that includes the factory and worker residences of Samuel Colt’s firearm factory. Colt played an important role in transforming the firearm industry and manufacturing in general.
Many people aren’t familiar with the Abbey of Regina Laudis. The group was founded in 1947 as one of the first Benedictine group of nuns in the United States. A man named Robert Leather so treasured a wooded hill in Bethlehem, Connecticut that he wanted it to always remain a sacred place. He donated the plot of land to the group of nuns, and they have been there ever since. The nuns have cultivated a working farm on the property, which is now 450 acres. Today, the Abbey of Regina Laudis is well-known for their amazing cheese.
We have some seriously special restaurants in Connecticut. There are a lot of places so closely entwined with the Nutmeg State that you can’t imagine them existing elsewhere. One truly unique place is Bloodroot. This Bridgeport institution has been around since 1977. It’s a vegetarian restaurant and feminist bookstore. You’ll enjoy deliciously authentic ethnic foods […]
The post Bloodroot Is The Most Unique Restaurant In Connecticut And You’ll Want To Visit Immediately appeared first on Only In Your State.
Did you know there’s a growing wine industry in Connecticut? We may not be quite at the name recognition of Napa Valley yet, but we have some gorgeous wineries in the Constitution State. We have nearly 50 wineries in Connecticut boasting an array of delicious flavors and varieties, and Miranda Vineyard in Goshen makes for […]
The post The Remote Winery In Connecticut That’s Picture Perfect For A Day Trip appeared first on Only In Your State.
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Connecticut is for people who LOVE the Constitution State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Comments / 0