One Of The Most Incredible Small Businesses In Connecticut, Moon Rocks Gourmet Cookies Is Creating A Community Of Cookie Lovers

Is there anything better than a delicious cookie? You can share it, savor it, dunk it in milk, and so much more. In Hamden, you’ll find one small cookie shop that not only sells the most delicious (and dare we say best) cookies in Connecticut *and* has a fascinating history, but is also doing great things for the community. In fact, this Connecticut cookie shop is creating a community of friends, family, and cookie lovers.

Say hello to Moon Rocks Gourmet Cookies and Gift Baskets. This little cookie shop in Connecticut will give your taste buds a real treat.

At Moon Rocks Gourmet Cookies, you can choose from a wide selection of cookies like a traditional chocolate chip cookie to fluffernutter.

If you have dietary restrictions, you’ll certainly want to try a vegan lime coconut cookie or a gluten-free lemon cookie.

Moon Rocks Gourmet Cookies is more than just a delicious bakery. The story of this cookie shop and its mission will undoubtedly keep coming back over and over again.

Moon Rocks Gourmet Cookies is the dream of Cynthia Rae. In high school, she created her own secret chocolate chip recipe because she couldn't find a recipe that tasted the way that she wanted.

The cookie shop opened its first store in October 2015 and shortly after, they added their now-iconic cookie food truck.

Not only is Cynthia Rae sharing her love of cookies with Hamden locals and individuals all around the country, but they are giving back to the community one cookie at a time.

When you visit Moon Rocks Gourmet Cookies, you will immediately realize that this isn’t your typical cookie shop. While the selection of cookies is extensive, it is the flavor and the ingredients that truly set this shop apart.

Moon Rocks Gourmet Cookies is an all-natural bakery. All of their cookies are packed with flavor but low in sugar. You will certainly notice the flavor of each cookie the minute you bite into it.

In addition to serving delectable cookies, this shop in Connecticut specializes in gift baskets. No matter the occasion or the recipient, these gift baskets are a terrific way to celebrate and show you care.

There are dozens of gift basket options to help you celebrate all occasions; from everything to welcoming a baby to commemorating an upcoming holiday.

Hamden locals aren’t the only ones enjoying the cookies and gift baskets from this cookie shop in Connecticut. Moon Rocks Gourmet Cookies will ship cookies and custom gift baskets anywhere in the United States.

For more information and to order cookies and gift baskets online, click here and make sure to follow Moon Rocks Gourmet Cookies and Gift Baskets on Facebook. You can also contact this cookie shop at 208-404-4964.

