The Batman director Matt Reeves sends up the Bat-Signal with a new look at Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight in celebration of Batman Day. The reboot, pitting "Battinson" against a rogues gallery of Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), the Riddler (Paul Dano), and the Penguin (Colin Farrell), will reveal an exclusive new trailer when The Batman returns to DC FanDome 2021. Reeves will be on hand for the global online fan event launching October 16, where the Cloverfield and War for the Planet of the Apes filmmaker will "share a lot more" about the new movie now in post-production for release on March 4, 2022.

8 DAYS AGO