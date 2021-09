On Thursday, the Department of Public Instruction State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly delivered her first State of Education Address followed by a news conference. Dr. Underly called on the Legislature to use state surplus to invest in K-12 schools and discussed needs for early childhood education, mental health resources, and teacher recruitment and retention efforts. Underly also announced the creation of a literacy task force to find strategies for students who struggle with reading. The goal of the task force is to help Wisconsin become a national leader again.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO