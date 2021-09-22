CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wythe County, VA

Juvenile charged for Wythe County school threat, students say incident left them scared

By Pat Thomas, Janay Reece
Cover picture for the articleWYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A juvenile was charged Wednesday in connection with a threat against George Wythe High School in Wythe County. Wednesday morning, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and administration from Wythe County Public Schools investigated a possible threat on social media to the school. An investigation led to a home in Wythe County, where deputies found evidence and charged a juvenile for threats of death or bodily injury to a person on school property.

