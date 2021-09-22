CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can now purchase the Remote Engine Start feature in your BMW

By Horatiu Boeriu
BMW BLOG
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBMW has just released a series of updates and new services for their vehicles. Along with the “Uneven Road Surface warning” feature, BMW owners can now add a series of other options to their cars by simply selecting them in the ConnectedDrive Store. One of them is the “Remote Engine Start” feature which lets you remotely precondition your BMW vehicle temperature. While Remote Engine Start has been available in BMW vehicles since MY2019, it is now available as a new “Function on Demand”, available for purchase via the ConnectedDrive Store for compatible vehicles that were not originally fitted with this option.

