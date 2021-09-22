CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Zelensky Vows 'Strong Response' After Gun Attack On Aide

By Olga SHYLENKO
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday vowed a "strong response" after gunmen opened fire on a car carrying his senior aide, in what officials said was possible retaliation for a push to rein in oligarchs. More than 10 bullets hit a black Audi carrying Zelensky's advisor Sergiy Shefir during an...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
washingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Washington Post

The Russian election was supposed to shore up Putin’s legitimacy. It achieved the opposite.

MOSCOW – Electoral precinct 40, located in a charming historic area a few minutes’ walking distance from the Kremlin, is among the few in Moscow that can be trusted to count votes honestly. Ever since I first voted here at the age of 18, the official tallies have always reflected the actual votes cast. In Moscow’s 2013 mayoral election, the candidate who won the precinct was anticorruption campaigner and opposition activist Alexei Navalny. Local Muscovite pride may be one factor in this honesty; the presence of independent electoral commission members in the precinct may be another.
ELECTIONS
dallassun.com

What Russia's the most powerful assault rifle is capable of

The weapon penetrates solid walls and even the slightest hit of its ammo is lethal for any enemy. Our correspondent tries it himself and shares his feeling with us. Back in 2001 Russian FSB forces ordered a new assault rifle that would be able to effectively penetrate solid walls as well as toughest body armour plates. The need for a new weapon was revealed after a terrorist attack on a school in Beslan with the imprisonment of more than 1,100 people as hostages (including 777 children)
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Peskov
TechCrunch

EU warns Russia over ‘Ghostwriter’ hacking ahead of German elections

The “Ghostwriter” campaign targeted “numerous members of Parliaments, government officials, politicians, and members of the press and civil society in the EU”, according to a press release from the European Council on Friday, and was carried out “by accessing computer systems and personal accounts and stealing data.”. The statement by...
EUROPE
The Independent

Russian election: United Russia on course for landslide victory as Communists contest vote

Russia’s 2021 legislative elections look to be ending with a landslide win for the Kremlin’s United Russia party and the prospect of protests amid evidence of mass electoral fraud.With 98 per cent of votes counted, United Russia is projected a constitutional majority in parliament. But it achieved that result on the back of a suspiciously high 49.79 popular vote — and after massively delayed results on e-voting in Moscow, which turned a number of constituencies back towards the Kremlin.The Communist party, which came a strong second even in official voting, with 19.5 percent of the vote, is refusing to accept the e-voting results. Valery Rashkin, the head of the Moscow party, has announced a protest at the capital’s central square at 7pm tonight, Monday.The Kremlin meanwhile has congratulated election officials for overseeing a “positive electoral process.” Vladimir Putin prioritised the “competitiveness, transparency and honesty of elections,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Ukraine#Economy#Ukrainian#The Un General Assembly#British#Kremlin#Russian
The Independent

Protesters in Moscow allege online election tampering

About 400 demonstrators gathered in central Moscow to protest alleged tampering in the national parliament election in which the dominant pro-Kremlin party retained a constitutional majority. The Saturday demonstration at Pushkin Square was organized by the Communist Party which increased its share of seats in the State Duma in the election but is contesting the results from online balloting that accounted for some 2 million votes in Moscow. No arrests were made at the protest, but the Communists said about 60 of their activists had been detained ahead of the demonstration. Many were released after being held for a few hours.Official results gave the United Russia party, which is loyal to President Vladimir Putin 324 seats in the 450-member Duma more than the two-thirds majority needed to change the constitution. The Communists are the second-largest faction with 57 seats, up from their previous 42; three other parties also won seats.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Top Russian diplomat defends mercenaries' presence in Mali

Russia’s top diplomat on Saturday defended the Mali government's right to hire a private Russian military company to help fight terrorists, accusing French troops in the country of failing to get rid of them and scolding the European Union for demanding that the Russian mercenaries leave.Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the company has a “legitimate” right to be in the West African nation because it was invited by the transitional government, and insisted Russian government is not involved.France and Germany have both objected to the presence of mercenaries from the Wagner Group which reportedly is linked to the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

Pro-Kremlin party officially handed supermajority in Duma

Russian election authorities on Friday officially announced the final results of last week's parliamentary vote, in which the Kremlin s party retained its supermajority amid widespread reports of violations and incidents of voter fraud. Russia's Central Election Commission has declared the election of the new parliament, or the State Duma “conclusive and valid," commission chair Ella Pamfilova said. The results gave United Russia 49.8% of the vote for the 225 seats apportioned by parties. Another 225 lawmakers are chosen directly by voters, and United Russia candidates won 198 of those races. In all, the Kremlin-backed party, which has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
PBS NewsHour

EU’s top diplomat says it can deploy military forces without U.S., NATO approval

President Joe Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron Wednesday for the first time since France erupted with anger over a new Indo-Pacific defense alliance between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. Nick Schifrin looks at European-U.S. relations with Josep Borrell, the high representative for foreign affairs and security policy and vice president of the European Commission.
MILITARY
sandiegouniontribune.com

Germany concerned by talk of Russian mercenary ops in Mali

BERLIN — The German government expressed concern Wednesday at reports on the possible deployment of Russian mercenaries in Mali. Germany has several hundred soldiers taking part in United Nations stabilization and European Union training missions in the West African country. “We find the possibility of such a cooperation (between Mali...
POLITICS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
20K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy