Connecting Students’ Love of Music to Music Class. What music do your students listen to on Spotify, YouTube, and TikTok? Do they listen to wind band music or Dvorak? My students did not. They listened to hip hop, EDM (electronic dance music), Top 40 hits, and music rooted in their cultures. As a teacher who valued my students’ voice and interests, I tried to implement their musical tastes in my classroom. We played easy instrumental versions of their favorite songs like Mask Off by Future, but playing violin on a song with hip-hop beats does not feel as cool. My students were practicing and playing these songs, but were often discouraged in their musical abilities because of the disconnect between the music they loved and music class.

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO