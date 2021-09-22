Celtics To Sign Theo Pinson To Camp Deal

Tip-off to the 2021-22 season for the Boston Celtics is a little under a month away, and we at the Houdini couldn’t be more ecstatic. After watching them endure one of their most disappointing campaigns in recent memory, registering a mere 36-36 record during the regular season and being trounced via gentleman’s sweep against the Brooklyn Nets in round one of the 2021 playoffs, fans of the organization are heading into this year with the hope that more success is right on the horizon.

