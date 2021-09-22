CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Flores Will Finally Stand Trial for Kristin Smart’s 1996 Murder

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
A San Luis Obispo County judge, presiding over a preliminary hearing for Paul Flores and his father, Ruben, has ruled that there is sufficient evidence for both to be tried in connection with the murder of college student Kristin Smart. The younger Flores was arrested in April, nearly 25 years after Smart disappeared. He was the last person to see her alive, having been seen walking with her toward university dormitories. Over the years, authorities have listed him as a “person of interest,” a “suspect,” and a “prime suspect,” and have tapped his phone and searched his parents’ homes. Because Smart’s body was never found (she was declared legally dead in 2002), they were unable to formally accuse him until this year.

