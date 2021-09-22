CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: Week 3

By Kristi F. Patrick
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sS4xv_0c4aU9tE00

We're only entering the third week of the schedule and the 2020 season can already be called the year of the rookie quarterback.

Six have already attempted a pass this, including five who were selected in the first round of the NFL draft (third-round selection Davis Mills out of Stanford by the Houston Texans is the exception). The six through two weeks is tied with 1971 for the most, although that year had the advantage of being right after the league merger in 1970.

So far, Mac Jones has performed the best. He's completed 74 percent of his passes and has a 96.7 passer rating (the pro ratings are based on a different scale than the college quarterbacks), both of which are the best of the group. His 467 passing yards are second.

Last week, Jones completed 22 of 30 passes (73.3 pct.) for 186 yards while totally outperforming Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, the second-overall pick who had four passes picked off in the game.

The former Alabama quarterback also had the best numbers of the rookies during the preseason, as well.

A big difference why Jones is off to a great start is the team he's on and the circumstances of his addition. We've been saying all along he's the perfect fit for the Bill Belichick and the Patriots, and so far there's been nothing to indicate otherwise.

Maybe Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Trevor Lawrence, who were all selected before Jones, will go on and prove worthy of their selections and have terrific careers.

But none of them are a better fit than Jones in New England.

Matchup of the Week

Eagles at Cowboys: Their division rivals, the Eagles are led by former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts, and the Cowboys seem determined to have every game go down to the wire this season. Both of Dallas' games have been decided by three points or fewer, including last week's crazy win over the Chargers. Hurts passed for 190 yards and rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown last week against the 49ers, but the last time he faced the Cowboys threw for a career-high 342 yards. The guy we're watching, though, is Amari Cooper, the Eagles killer. During his three home games against Philadelphia has averaged 148 receiving yards. He also has a history of playing big on Monday Night Football.

Trip of the Week

Dolphins at Raiders: Miami has to travel across three time zones to play at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, but as announced today by Dolphins coach Brian Flores, the team will be without its starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The second-year player suffered a rib injury in week two to Buffalo, and Flores said the extent is worse than previously believed. Tagovailoa is now out with a rib fracture whereas a few days ago he was listed as 'Day-to-Day' with a bruise.

Boosted by numerous former Crimson Tide players, Las Vegas is averaging 458.0 offensive yards per game, which tops the league. Additionally, the Dolphins essentially knocked the Raiders out of the playoffs last year, so there's a little extra motivation that come into play.

Here's the very unusual stat that will be on the line: Through the season’s first two weeks, NFL teams traveling at least two times zones to play on the road are an impressive 11-3 (.786). They're 5-1 (.833) when traveling across three time zones -- not including the 49ers opting to stay out on the East Coast and practice in West Virginia between games.

NFL Week 3 Schedule

All Times CT

Thursday's Game

Carolina at Houston, NFLN, 7:20

Sunday's Games

Washington at Buffalo, Fox, noon

Chicago at Cleveland, Fox, noon

Baltimore at Detroit, CBS, noon

Arizona at Jacksonville, Fox, noon

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City, CBS, noon

New Orleans at New England, Fox, noon

Atlanta at New York Giants, Fox, noon

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, CBS, noon

Indianapolis at Tennessee, CBS, noon

New York Jets at Denver, CBS, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at Las Vegas, CBS, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Rams, Fox, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, Fox, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's Game

Philadelphia at Dallas, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

Notes

• It'll be interesting to see how things play out over the course of the season, but Crimson Tide running backs are making a push to be considered the best of the former Alabama position groups this season. Derrick Henry's 237 scrimmage yards (182 rushing) top the league this season, and he has 1,036 scrimmage yards during his last six games overall. Rookie Najee Harris had 81 scrimmage yards and his first receiving touchdown last week, and if you haven't seen the Damian Harris bulldozing touchdown yet check it out:

• Cornerback Levi Wallace keeps plugging away in Buffalo. Last week he had his fifth career interception and two passes defended. Meanwhile, Denver safety Kareem Jackson also had his first pick of the season to go with six tackles (the Broncos face the Jets, so he might have a good chance for another one this week), and Chicago safety Eddie Jackson had his eighth career forced fumble.

• Could former Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis find himself in pass protection of Rob Gronkowski this week? Probably not, but you never know. Gronk has two touchdown catches in each of his games this season, giving him 19 for his career, the second most by a tight end in NFL history. If you watch the matchup of undefeated teams in Los Angeles (there's that time zone thing again), keep an eye out for No. 52.

This report will be continually updated as necessary, and through the final game on the schedule.

The Bama in the NFL Database

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Mac Jones Throws 3 INTs, Patriots’ Offense Struggles Mightily In Loss To Saints

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots entered Sunday looking to improve to 2-1 on the season. It didn’t go as planned. In what was an offensive struggle for both sides, Mac Jones committed two costly turnovers that led directly to two Saints touchdowns, in what turned out to be a 28-13 victory for visiting New Orleans. Mac Jones completed 30 of his 50 passes for 270 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. The first two were very costly, leading directly to two Saints’ touchdowns. The final pick came at the end of the game. Jameis Winston completed 13 of his 21 passes for...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Look: T.J. Watt’s Fiancee, Dani Rhodes, Reacts To Massive Contract News

On Thursday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally locked down star pass rusher T.J. Watt with a longterm contract. After it looked like the deal might not get done before the 2021 season kicked off, Pittsburgh made Watt the highest-paid defensive player in the league. The Steelers offered him a four-year, $112 million deal.
NFL
AP

Ex-NFL player McCants, 53, found dead in Florida home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call.
NFL
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Announce They’ve Released A Running Back

No team has dealt with more attrition this season so far than the Baltimore Ravens, particularly at the running back position. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were supposed to be the Ravens’ one-two punch on the ground this year. Unfortunately for Baltimore, each suffered a season-ending injury before the season even began. That left the Ravens with just Ty’Son Williams and Trenton Cannon. Baltimore then went out and signed Latavius Murray after the Saints released him.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Week 3#Nfl Draft#Alabama Crimson Tide#Jets#American Football#Stanford#The Bill Belichick#Patriots#Eagles#Cowboys#Chargers#Dolphins#Raiders#Nfln#Games Washington#Cbs#New York Giants#Nbc#Game Philadelphia#Espn
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Why Dak Prescott’s return was surreal for girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns WR David Patten has passed away

Longtime NFL wide receiver, and one-time Cleveland Brown, David Patten has passed away unexpectedly. Patten was just 47. TMZ Sports reports that Patten was killed in a motorcycle accident in his native South Carolina. Patten is best-known for his seasons with the New England Patriots from 2001-2004, where he was...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bears’ Justin Fields’ debut gets honest assessment from Matt Nagy

Chicago Bears rookie QB Justin Fields made his first-ever NFL appearance on Sunday and head coach Matt Nagy was clearly impressed with the 22-year-old. Despite the 34-14 loss against the Los Angeles Rams on opening night, the 11th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft held his own and made the most out of his limited time on the field.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Here is when Texans could finally trade Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have seemingly made it clear that Deshaun Watson is not part of their future plans, as the quarterback will not start in Week 1 and is expected to be a healthy scratch. A trade is viewed as inevitable, but when?. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday...
NFL
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Seahawks, Jaguars Reportedly Agree To Significant Trade

The Seattle Seahawks acquired a defensive back who is plenty familiar with the Pacific Northwest from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. The Jaguars sent cornerback Sidney Jones to the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jones already has plenty of fans in Seattle. He was a star for the Washington Huskies from 2014-to-2016. It’s only fitting he’s heading back to the area.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brutal Tua Tagovailoa Injury

Earlier: Today’s game has started off in nightmare fashion for the Miami Dolphins. They’re trailing the Bills 14-0, and Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to the locker room. Tua went down with an injury after taking a crunching hit from Buffalo defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa. He walked gingerly to the sideline in pain and was later carted off.
NFL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy