Washington [US], September 23 (ANI): Ahead of the Quad Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison here on Thursday. Both leaders have met a number of times on the sidelines of various international conferences. Earlier, PM Morrison had also called PM Modi to brief him about the plan to go ahead with the Australia, UK and US (AUKUS) alliance.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO