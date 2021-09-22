These Photos Capture The Joy, Pride, And History In Indigenous Mexican Communities

This week, we saw horrifying images from the southern border as Border Patrol agents attempted to deter or deport thousands of immigrants, mostly Haitians, looking to start a new life in the United States. The images are hard to look at, but necessary to understand our current immigration policy. They have also prompted outcry from the public and members of Congress. Additionally, the Associated Press took a look at how the music industry in Afghanistan has been impacted by the Taliban, and Jonas Bendiksen is questioning what makes an image real and true in The Book of Veles, available from Magnum.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 1 DAY AGO