These Photos Capture The Joy, Pride, And History In Indigenous Mexican Communities

By Pia Peterson
buzzfeednews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCinthya Santos-Briones is a multihyphenate like no other: She’s an artist, anthropologist, professor, ethnohistorian, and community organizer based in Brooklyn. Her photography and collaborative projects all stem from the social problems that affect her community. Her pictures of Indigenous Mexicans in the United States are regal and tender, informing our understanding of how diverse Mexican culture can be in a single city. By allowing her viewers to hear directly from the participants involved, Santos-Briones is looking to broaden their understanding of the nuances of Mesoamerican cultures, which have often been silenced under traditional colonial narratives.

www.buzzfeednews.com

