Video Games

Phoenix Point comes to PlayStation and Xbox consoles next week

By Aran Suddi
TheSixthAxis
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoenix Point will be available next week, October 1st, on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series and Xbox One consoles, Snapshot Games has confirmed. The studio has also confirmed that Phoenix Point’s next big DLC, called Corrupted Horizons, will be available at the same time. On console, Phoenix Point will release as a Behemoth Edition and that will feature all four expansions including the new Corrupted Horizons one. In Corrupted Horizons, a new effect call corruption will be introduced which will impact a soldier’s will to fight. However, to counter this a new unit called Mutoid will be introduced and this unit is immune to the impact of corruption. Mutoids are able to take on traits of different classes, but do cost mutagens to create.

