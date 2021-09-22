A Major European Destination Just Banished Airbnb. Will Others Follow Suit?

An HGV driver has said he does not believe European drivers will come to the UK for three months as it is too expensive and not enough time for them to learn the roads.Imran Mustafa, who moved to Barcelona from Pakistan eight years ago and has been a haulage driver for three years, said he wants to move to the UK to work but the 12-week visa was not enough time to uproot his life.He told the PA news agency: “It’s a temporary visa and it’s for a very small time period.“These days, people don’t have the money to travel....

