As it picks up the storytelling mantle of HBO's classic TV series The Sopranos, The Many Saints of Newark takes a trip back to the days when young Anthony Soprano got his first tastes of organized crime. While no one was expecting any cameos from the cast of the hit show that creator David Chase was returning to, it appears that at least one of the beloved stars of The Sopranos can be confirmed as having taken part in the film. The only problem is, while Edie Falco did film a scene for The Many Saints of Newark as Carmela Soprano, it got scrapped before the final cut.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO