PayPal Is Launching a High-Yield Savings Account

The decision to build your savings nest egg is a big step toward a better financial future. The savings you set aside could help you reach any number of life goals, including buying your first home or building a financial runway to start your dream business. But not all saving accounts are the same. Picking the right one is key to optimizing and achieving your goals, while also recognizing your unique preferences for safety, returns and liquidity.

