PayPal Is Launching a High-Yield Savings Account
PayPal is the latest company attempting to attract savers who aren’t happy with today’s low interest rates from traditional savings accounts. The financial services company, which has traditionally been used to make digital payments between people and businesses, announced that its new app features include a high-yield savings account called PayPal Savings, which will roll out to U.S. customers in the coming months.www.crossroadstoday.com
