Van Buren County, MI

Missing Woman Found Dead, Struck By Vehicle

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman who was reported missing out of Van Buren County this week has been found dead. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department says 64-year-old Melody Rohrer was last seen walking in the 84,000 Block of County Road 215 in Hamilton Township on Monday and did not return home. Her body was found Tuesday. The department says she had “been removed from the scene by the suspect driver and taken to another location in another county.” The sheriff’s department and other police agencies were able to identify a suspect, who they say is a 29-year-old White Pigeon man. He and Rohrer’s body were then located. The suspect is being arraigned on charges of vehicular manslaughter, failure to stop at a scene of a serious personal injury accident, and concealing the death of an individual. Police say no other information is being released at this time.

