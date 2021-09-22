Bears' Justin Fields: Replacing Dalton for Week 3
Head coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday that Fields will start Sunday's game against the Browns, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Andy Dalton (knee) is considered week-to-week and now can be ruled out for at least one game. The rookie thus gets his first NFL start, though Nagy cautioned that he plans to reinstate Dalton as the starting quarterback once he's healthy. Of course, Fields' performance can also affect the plan, especially if Dalton ends up missing multiple games.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0