CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

"Let's talk about your heartbeat"

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're joined by musicians and physicians about keeping you in tip top shape and getting your heartbeat checked! See how one doctor's appointment can save your life!

gooddaysacramento.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
thestatetimes.com

Troubleshooting Masks: Let’s Talk About COVID

This past year and a half since the pandemic started has been stressful and draining for all of us. I can say, personally, I feel as though it will never end. I’m tired of it. But this past Wednesday, Sep. 16th, I met with the Student Association, Rebecca Harrington, and many others who have been feeling the same way.
ONEONTA, NY
Iowa State Daily

Poyer: Let's talk accessibility in Lagomarcino

Editor's Note: This piece is a part of the series "Let's talk." Two of my best friends are education majors. That means they are housed in Lagomarcino Hall here on campus. I have spent a lot of hours hanging out around Lago with my friends. Lago has a beautiful courtyard that has always been so fun to hangout and do homework in.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Suicide may be a taboo subject, but let's talk about it, OK?

It’s still a taboo subject but one we, as a human collective and the veterinary profession, need to be more open about. One in six veterinarians have contemplated suicide. Veterinarians are almost three times more likely to die by suicide than the general public. We have a debt-to-income ratio of...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musicians#Tip Top#Physicians
soprissun.com

Guest opinion: Let’s talk about race

Four months ago, I was paging through a newspaper when one of the headlines caught my eye: “Aspen School District: We’re Not Teaching Critical Race Theory.” I was shocked, to say the least. The article went on explaining how parents were concerned about a program their school was starting to implement called the Equity Team, meant to address issues of equity and diversity. Having earned my Master of Sociology at the University of Chicago, taught in diverse districts in Denver and taught abroad in Costa Rica, I have studied critical race theory and could by no means understand why an equity team would be contentious. Critical race theory is not about telling white people they are inherently racist or making people feel guilty about events in this country’s past. At its core, it is about teaching people how to have conversations about race that feel empathetic and open, rather than fearful. It is also about recognizing the existence of racist history that still affects what happens today. In order to move forward in our society, we will need to do both.
SOCIETY
Thrive Global

Breaking the silence – Let’s talk about Gender Identity

Everyone comes into this world as male or female. We are even named based on our genders. It is the identity with which we grow up. As we grow up, from the attires we wear, choice of color, the toys we choose to play with, to the restroom we use, everything has a gender tag.
SOCIETY
Refinery29

Letting Go Of Scepticism About Spirituality Can Help Your Mental Health

Spirituality – whether you define it in a religious framework, as a connection to a higher power or simply gut instinct – is not something that we are taught to tap into in the modern, Western world. The rational part of the self that thinks and embraces logic, structure and rules cannot explain where this gut instinct comes from or why it resonates and our ability to rationalise in this way is valued. For many, hard facts trump inner knowing every time.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Duxbury Clipper

Let’s talk about ageism

Ashton Applewhite, author of “This Chair Rocks, A Manifesto Against Ageism,” will join the Duxbury Senior Center, Duxbury For All and the Duxbury Free Library on Thursday, Sept. 28, for a community-wide Zoom conversation about ageism: how to identify it; how it’s prevalent in our society, and how to end it. The discussion will reveal how from childhood on society is bombard ed with negative messages about aging, and what we can do to debunk those myths and end age discrimination.
DUXBURY, MA
Daily Reflector

Suicide: Let’s talk about it

Let’s talk about suicide. After all, September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Oh, you don’t think we should be talking about suicide? I see. It’s not that common, you say. And you think talking about suicide will put that thought in someone’s head. Hmmm … Let me tell you what...
MENTAL HEALTH
valleyjournals.com

Let’s end the suicide stigma by talking about it

Brene Brown said, “What we don’t need in the midst of struggle is shame for being human.” As World Suicide Prevention Day approaches on September 10, social media will most likely display photos and quotes honoring Robin Williams, who tragically ended his life in 2014 at the age of 63.
HERRIMAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy