Bills' Gabriel Davis: Limited at practice Wednesday

Davis caught two of five targets for 40 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's loss to the Steelers. As the fourth receiver, Davis was only out there for 51 percent of the offensive snaps -- Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders all saw 91 percent or more -- but he made the most of his time and had the only Buffalo touchdown on the day. Unless one of the three guys in front of him gets hurt, it's tough to envision Davis seeing mega targets each week, but he showed as a rookie in 2020 that he can be a producer when he's out there, as illustrated by his seven TD catches.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO