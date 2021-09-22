CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
German official slams online 'incitement' after mask killing

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Germany's health minister on Wednesday partly blamed “incitement” against the government's pandemic rules on social media for the killing of a gas station clerk by a man who refused to wear a face mask. A 49-year-old German man was arrested Sunday over the the fatal shooting a...

