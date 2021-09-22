CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Casii Stephan Presents New Single “These Hard Days”

By Rebecca Haslam
popwrapped.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis pandemic has been so rough on us all and many have become so anxious and stressed that even the most of simple of tasks can feel daunting. Casii Stephan’s new single “These Hard Days”, which PopWrapped are delighted to premiere, details just how tough it has been to keep the faith in these difficult times. With stunning vocals that gently glide over a simple piano arrangement which pulls at the listener’s heartstrings, the offering exudes so much palpable raw emotion thanks to lyrics that beautifully articulate the song’s poignant message.

popwrapped.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

In ‘Remember Her Name,’ Mickey Guyton Is a Country Queen, Adult-Contemporary Diva and Protest Singer, Too: Album Review

Among many other reasons to applaud Mickey Guyton for her long-in-the-works debut album, give her extra credit for being the millionth country artist to sing about “Daisy Dukes” — and the first to immediately follow that with a mention of “dookie braids.” Juxtaposing a white-girl cutoffs cliché with a Black-girl hair reference figures into a song, “All American,” that brings up class, race, gender and music differences to anthemically suggest that maybe we can all just get along. That she then devotes so many other moments on the album to wondering if maybe we can’t is a big part of...
MUSIC
popwrapped.com

Empty Isles Shares New Single “Hard To Cope”

For musical artists, it can start to feel like a constant game of tug-of-war between how you want to present yourself and how other people want to curb you to fit their mold. Empty Isles started making music under a different name and under a label that wasn’t quite the right fit. But sometimes the squeeze of a wrong situation can show you exactly who you really are and what you want to be, and for Nashville-based singer, songwriter and producer Zach Lardy, it became strikingly clear that he wanted to be doing his own thing and perhaps nowhere is this clearer than on new single “Hard To Cope.”
MUSIC
NME

Biffy Clyro share hard-riffing new single ‘A Hunger In Your Haunt’

Biffy Clyro have shared the latest taste their forthcoming ninth studio album. You can take a listen to ‘A Hunger In Your Haunt’ below. The punchy, hard-riffing track will appear on ‘The Myth Of The Happily Ever After’, which was announced along with six-minute lead track ‘Unknown Male 01’ earlier this month.
MUSIC
popwrapped.com

Bleu Releases Cross-Genre Project “SiX TAPE”

Award-winning songwriter, producer and recording artist Bleu is back with a cross-genre album suited to a wide array of music fans, need they be new to his work or long-time listeners. ‘SiX TAPE’ is a collection that was inspired by his experience with fatherhood and such an introspective journey has allowed him to present to listeners a more vulnerable side than many will likely have ever heard before and showcases his versatility as an artist through both the song-writing and production.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Oklahoma State
popwrapped.com

Rob Roth Unveils New Single “Headlines”

It’s amazing what a little encouragement from your friends can do. In the case of Rob Roth, who prior to launching his music career was an athlete for decades, and whose friends encouraged him to give singing a try, he found himself being told he had a vocal styling similar to that of Chester Bennington. As the pandemic hit, he immersed himself in music – both writing and singing – and today, he has 32k monthly listeners on Spotify, and that number, as well as his following, looks set to rise further with the release of his new single “Headlines” which PopWrapped are delighted to premiere.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Casii Stephan's "These Hard Days" delivers an important message about community

Oklahoma-based singer/songwriter Casii Stephan is best known for her hopeful and honest storytelling, which has a profound effect in the way that she connects with her listeners. Inspired by legendary female artists such as Florence Welch, Fiona Apple and Carole King, the artist is driven to create songs that deliver raw value and wisdom through personal messages. Now she has unleashed "These Hard Days", a somber and emotive indie pop single.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Guns N’ Roses to Release a New Single – “Hard Skool” This Friday

Guns N’ Roses will release a new song this week, according to Spotify that has the pre-live track with artwork. “Hard Skool” is likely another reworking of a Chinese Democracy era of the band, just like the last single, “Absurd” was. GNR has been playing “Absurd” live on their current tour, and have been soundchecking “Hard Skool” according to fans who attended VIP events in Atlantic City. The band has been rumored to be releasing a new EP, GnFnR on October 1, but this information has not yet been corroborated by an official source. If the rumors are true, the EP will include “Hard Skool” and another new GN’R track called “Absurd”, which was released last month, as well as covers of “Black Hole Sun” (Soundgarden), “Wichita Lineman” (a Jimmy Webb composition that helped propel Glen Campbell to global stardom in the late ’60s) and “The Seeker” (The Who), all of which GN’R had previously performed live, plus a new cover of “Bennie And The Jets” (Elton John). Check back at this link to hear the song tomorrow!
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tori Amos
Person
Regina Spektor
genreisdead.com

Underoath Share New Single ‘Pneumonia’

Underoath serves us another taste of their upcoming album, Voyeurist, with their latest single “Pneumonia.”. Clocking in at seven minutes, it has serious Deftones vibes with the softer, melodic opening featuring lush, gentle vocals from Aaron Gillespie. Over time the song changes gears, growing more creepy and eerie until it reaches its breaking point with Spencer Chamberlain’s intense screams, pummeling drums, and violent guitars.
MUSIC
wxhc.com

Guns N’ Roses premiere new single, “Hard Skool”

"Skool" is back in session for Guns N' Roses. The "Welcome to the Jungle" rockers have premiered a new song called "Hard Skool." It's the second fresh tune from GN'R in as many months, following the August release of "Absurd." The new track is available now as a digital download...
MUSIC
popwrapped.com

PURPLE KISS Discusses New Music, Zombies, Horror, & More

Purple Kiss is approaching their first year as a unit, and through their new inclusively spooky-themed EP, they refuse to go unnoticed. Hailing from the respected label RBW who also houses the powerhouse group MAMAMOO, Purple Kiss entered as a first wave of fourth-gen K-Pop talent, made up of seven passionate members ranging from 18 to 24. Since their fall 2020 introduction, they quickly sold over 30,000 copies of their debut EP following the footsteps of the successful modern rookie talent – also serving as the beginning of an exciting career and a vibrant following labeled PLORY (their devoted fandom).
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popwrapped
Complex

Lucky Daye Shares New Single “Over” and Video Starring Jordyn Woods

Lucky Daye has shared his new single “Over,” along with a video featuring a co-starring turn from Jordyn Woods. In the visual, Daye is overwhelmed by what’s demanded of him as a celebrity—paparazzi, performances—and in the end, it seems like he loses his girl, played by Woods. Watch “Over” above...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch present-day Brian May jam with 1992 Brian May in his new Back to the Light video

Brian May has pulled off some serious time travel wizardry in the new video for Back to the Light, the title track of his recently reissued 1992 debut solo album. Arriving at the doors of London's Hammersmith Odeon in 1992, 2021 Brian May is clearly fresh from stepping off the time machine, as he's still wearing a Covid-safe face mask. After realizing there's still almost 30 years until our present day pandemic, he removes the face covering, and heads into the auditorium.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
American Songwriter

Stephan Moccio Sets the Light of “Fireflies”

It happens in one steady stream. Once sitting at the piano, songs arrive to Stephan Moccio, a flood of emotions, stories, and some cinematic elements the Oscar-nominated composer and songwriter extracts on his recent release Lionheart and its closing epilogue of hope, “Fireflies.”. Locking himself in a room, Moccio wrote...
MUSIC
popwrapped.com

Jesse Butterworth Pays Homage to Family With “After It Rains”

When faced with crippling hardships, sometimes your first instinct can be to completely give up. Jesse Butterworth has experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows, having received multiple award nominations and vast praise and badly injuring his leg in a show and then battling a rare disease – life has been quite the rollercoaster for him. He could have let the challenging times bring him down but instead he chose to push on and rise above.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Giveon Announces New Single ‘For Tonight’

The R&B baritone has officially announced his new single ‘For Tonight.’. Set to arrive this Friday (September 24), the track’s unwrapping comes on the heels of the mammoth success of the Los Angeles native’s breakout smash ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’ – which is now 2x Platinum. It also follows #1 smash ‘Peaches,’...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy