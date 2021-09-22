Casii Stephan Presents New Single “These Hard Days”
This pandemic has been so rough on us all and many have become so anxious and stressed that even the most of simple of tasks can feel daunting. Casii Stephan’s new single “These Hard Days”, which PopWrapped are delighted to premiere, details just how tough it has been to keep the faith in these difficult times. With stunning vocals that gently glide over a simple piano arrangement which pulls at the listener’s heartstrings, the offering exudes so much palpable raw emotion thanks to lyrics that beautifully articulate the song’s poignant message.popwrapped.com
