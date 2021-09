Move, breathe, stretch and grow at Kids Yoga! Students ages 5-11 will practice breathing, stretching and moving their bodies as they learn basic yoga poses. Movements are taught through music, literature, themes, games and even some partner poses. This class is fun for both students who have never tried yoga, and those that have some experience. Kids will challenge the strength and balance of their bodies while also learning to slow down and focus their minds. Bring a yoga mat or beach towel and a water bottle. The fee is $40. Register!

WAUKEE, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO