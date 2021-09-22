CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

MMA fighter Lucas Gabriel Peres dies aged 22 of head injury in hospital after falling ill following a bout

By Marc Mayo
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u1Icd_0c4aQXbL00

AN MMA fighter has died after suffering a head injury during a contest in Brazil.

Lucas Gabriel Peres was 22 when he lost his life on Saturday, having been taken to hospital shortly after a bout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GrSO9_0c4aQXbL00
Brazilian MMA star Lucas Gabriel Peres has died at the age of 22

Following the K-1 level match-up in the southern region of Maringa on September 11, he is said to have complained of headaches.

Peres made the short journey to his home in Peabiru but concerned family members took him to hospital in nearby Campo Mourao only hours after his return.

However, the youngster's condition deteriorated and he was transferred to Hospital Metropolitano de Sarandi.

On Saturday, he died with his death certificate defining the cause of death as a head injury, according to Brazilian outlet G1.

The organisers of the event have not commented on Peres' passing but are reportedly in contact with his family.

A report investigating further into the causes of his death is being prepared by the local medical authorities.

Concerns have been raised by medical experts over the safety of fighters competing in MMA.

In 2016, former World Rugby medical advisor Dr Barry O'Driscoll, a relative of Irish legend Brian, called for greater care over head injuries in the sport.

He stated: "We all know over the last few years the worries that come about because of head injuries and the worries that have come about with mild head injuries and mild concussion.

"And yet, here we are watching people left incapable after being hit around the head. What sort of a world are we living in?"

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Local MMA fighters to compete in Bellator 266

MCFARLAND, Wis. — The countdown is on for two local MMA fighters who are competing in the Bellator 266 on Saturday. Mark Lemminger is competing on the main card against Neiman Gracie in what will be his 5th Bellator fight, as Alex Polizzi faces Grant Neal on the prelim card.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin responds to critics after winning pro MMA debut

Alana McLaughlin has responded to critics after becoming just the second transgender fighter to compete in professional mixed martial arts this past weekend. Following in the footsteps of Fallon Fox, McLaughlin took part in her first pro MMA fight with Combate Global where she secured a second round submission over Celine Provost after a fascinating back and forth bout in the first round.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mma#Head Injuries#Head Injury#Concussion#Combat#Brazilian#World Rugby#Irish
MMA Fighting

Fighters React: Should the oblique kick be banned in MMA?

Following Khalil Rountree’s oblique kick stoppage win over Modestas Bukauskas at UFC Vegas 36, the technique has become a hot topic in regards to whether or not it should be banned from modern MMA. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck spoke to former UFC champions Robbie Lawler, Tito Ortiz and Vitor Belfort,...
UFC
mmanews.com

Brazilian Amateur MMA Fighter Dies From Head Injury

A Brazilian Amateur MMA fighter named Lucas Gabriel Peres has unfortunately passed away after sustaining a head injury from a fight he had on September 11. According to a Brazilian news outlet called G1, the 22-year old lost his life and the death certificate cites head trauma injuries as the cause of death. Following his fight, Peres complained about headaches just hours after his bout. Concerned family members decided to take him to the hospital in Campo Mourao, Brazil.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
mymmanews.com

The training involved in becoming an MMA fighter

Have you ever found yourself wondering about the training needed to become an MMA fighter? Maybe you are wondering how much training it takes to be a successful MMA fighter to help you decide who to bet on? Or perhaps you are just curious? Whatever your reason might be, we have the answer for you!
UFC
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school football player dies after suffering serious head injury during game

A New York high school football player died this week following a head injury he suffered during a game last week. In a Facebook post, Tyler Christman’s father, Jason, wrote, “We all prayed for a miracle to happen for you to be saved. Sadly, the damage was just too much.” Tuesday afternoon, Tyler was on life support and his family took part in what’s known as a hero walk, a ceremonial event to honor a patient before an organ donation, 7 News reported.
HIGH SCHOOL
chatsports.com

Lenin Castillo 'responsive' after being rushed to hospital following brutal knockout in light heavyweight bout against Callum Smith in distressing scenes before Anthony Joshua bout

Lenin Castillo is responsive but has been rushed to hospital after being knocked out by Callum Smith on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title fight against Oleksandr Usyk. An overhand right from the Liverpudlian midway through the second round caught Castillo (now 21-4-1, 16KOs) flush on the temple,...
COMBAT SPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
267K+
Followers
34K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy